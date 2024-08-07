DNB Asset Management AS Sells 500 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $3,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 252.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 47,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 23,477 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $127.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.20 and its 200 day moving average is $117.27. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $96.86 and a 1 year high of $132.69.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.33. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CINF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $151.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $126.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.57.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

