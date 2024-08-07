DNB Asset Management AS Takes Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,739 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,286,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modus Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 43.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 30.8% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,528 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 165.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EMCOR Group news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.79, for a total value of $482,027.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,513.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.79, for a total value of $482,027.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,513.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total transaction of $465,916.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,807 shares in the company, valued at $6,289,683.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE:EME opened at $349.87 on Wednesday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $191.50 and a 1-year high of $401.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $371.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $338.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.06.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $1.49. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

