Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM) Declares Dividend of GBX 3.50

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Domino's Pizza Group Price Performance

DOM opened at GBX 282.60 ($3.61) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 318.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 334.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,017.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.04. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 52-week low of GBX 281.40 ($3.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 432.20 ($5.52).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 400 ($5.11) price objective on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.13) price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 433.75 ($5.54).

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Domino’s Pizza Group news, insider Ian Bull bought 10,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 294 ($3.76) per share, with a total value of £29,400 ($37,571.88). 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Domino's Pizza Group Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

Featured Stories

