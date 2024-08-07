DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Sees Large Volume Increase

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 20,025 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 28,876 shares.The stock last traded at $10.36 and had previously closed at $11.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DDI. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of DoubleDown Interactive from $13.50 to $14.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley initiated coverage on DoubleDown Interactive in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on DoubleDown Interactive in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $560.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.67.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $88.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.20 million. DoubleDown Interactive had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 33.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at about $514,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its stake in DoubleDown Interactive by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 4,141,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,441,000 after acquiring an additional 96,740 shares during the last quarter.

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. It publishes digital gaming content on mobile and web platforms. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and cash me out games, as well as sells in-game virtual chips.

