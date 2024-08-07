Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Hits New 12-Month High at $84.03

Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $84.03 and last traded at $83.86, with a volume of 44117 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.73.

RDY has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

The firm has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $850.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.20 million. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 19.28%. Research analysts forecast that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4069 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDY. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 269,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,500,000 after acquiring an additional 72,978 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 266,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,554,000 after purchasing an additional 116,488 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 205,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,283,000 after purchasing an additional 114,630 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 184,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,884,000 after buying an additional 82,724 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,569,000 after buying an additional 26,165 shares during the period. 14.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

