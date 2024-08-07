DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DTE. Barclays increased their target price on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DTE Energy from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $119.30.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DTE

DTE Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

DTE Energy stock opened at $119.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69. DTE Energy has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $126.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.84 and a 200 day moving average of $110.90.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Vice Chairman Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $402,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,843,788.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DTE Energy news, Vice Chairman Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $402,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,475 shares in the company, valued at $6,843,788.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,698 shares of company stock worth $1,702,444 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DTE Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,194,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,376,768,000 after buying an additional 261,623 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,542,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,212 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 224.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,538,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,459 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 6,964.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,090,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,682,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,465,000 after acquiring an additional 40,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.