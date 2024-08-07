Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) PT Raised to $104.00 at Scotiabank

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 7.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DUK. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.75.

Shares of DUK traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,702,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,946,167. Duke Energy has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $116.67. The stock has a market cap of $87.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 437,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,190,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $173,415.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,190,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,695 shares of company stock worth $2,750,815 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 17.1% during the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 10.0% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 83,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,416,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658 shares in the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 42.8% during the second quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 10,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 391,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

