E.W. Scripps (SSP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect E.W. Scripps to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $561.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.01 million. E.W. Scripps had a negative net margin of 39.87% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. On average, analysts expect E.W. Scripps to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

E.W. Scripps Price Performance

SSP stock opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.00. The stock has a market cap of $263.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.79. E.W. Scripps has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on SSP. StockNews.com upgraded E.W. Scripps from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of E.W. Scripps in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on E.W. Scripps from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

About E.W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local television stations, national news, and entertainment networks in the United States. It operates through Local Media, Scripps Networks, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, sports, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations; runs network, syndicated, and original programming, and local sporting events; and provides core and political advertising services.

Featured Stories

