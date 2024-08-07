ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX) Shares Down 7.1%

ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) shares were down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.58 and last traded at $1.58. Approximately 14,297 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 126,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

ECARX Stock Down 5.3 %

The company has a market cap of $544.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average is $1.87.

Get ECARX alerts:

ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $128.50 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that ECARX Holdings Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ECARX Company Profile

ECARX Holdings Inc develops a full stack automotive computing platform to shape the interaction between people and cars by rapidly advancing the technology by smart mobility worldwide. It offers system on chips, central computing platforms, operating systems, and software. Its core products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, vehicle chip-set solutions, core operating system, and integrated software stack.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ECARX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECARX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.