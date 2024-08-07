Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Stock Price Up 8.4% After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) rose 8.4% during trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $6.74 and last traded at $6.74. Approximately 162,060 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 804,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.22.

Specifically, insider Joseph S. Koscinski bought 4,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $30,091.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 544,609 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,252.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ECVT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Ecovyst from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Ecovyst from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, BWS Financial dropped their price target on Ecovyst from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $789.78 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $182.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.79 million. Ecovyst had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecovyst by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 680,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,649,000 after purchasing an additional 221,979 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture grew its position in Ecovyst by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the 1st quarter worth about $3,581,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 521,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,811,000 after purchasing an additional 191,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brigade Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP now owns 917,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,959,000 after purchasing an additional 124,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

