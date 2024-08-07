Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 34.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,227 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth $23,580,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Electronic Arts by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 464 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,046 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $106,304.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,374 shares in the company, valued at $5,232,017.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $211,515.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,078.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $106,304.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,232,017.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,365 shares of company stock valued at $3,509,502. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $144.41. 1,624,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,177,875. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.47 and a 12-month high of $153.51. The company has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.79.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 16.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.16.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

