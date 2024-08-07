Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Eli Lilly and Company to post earnings of $2.65 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance
NYSE LLY opened at $793.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $450.58 and a 52-week high of $966.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $870.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $791.12. The firm has a market cap of $753.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41.
Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.58%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently issued reports on LLY. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective (up previously from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $860.05.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Eli Lilly and Company
About Eli Lilly and Company
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Eli Lilly and Company
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Uber’s Earnings Beat: Rideshare and Delivery Surge
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Hims & Hers Reports Stellar Quarter: Stock Set for a Rally
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Cloudflare Stock Flares Up on Solid EPS Beat and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.