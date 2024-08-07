ELIS (XLS) Price Tops $0.0292 on Exchanges

ELIS (XLS) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. ELIS has a market cap of $5.84 million and approximately $34,625.22 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for about $0.0292 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, ELIS has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ELIS Profile

ELIS (XLS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.02901681 USD and is down -1.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $55,566.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

