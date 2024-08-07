Embraer (ERJ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. Embraer had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $896.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.92 million. On average, analysts expect Embraer to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ERJ opened at $27.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Embraer has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $31.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.27 and a 200-day moving average of $25.06.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ERJ shares. StockNews.com cut Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Embraer from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.83.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

