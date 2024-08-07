Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.36, Briefing.com reports. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 180.76% and a negative return on equity of 64.85%. The company had revenue of $17.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.27) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.37. 174,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,724. The stock has a market cap of $261.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.60. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $18.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.57 and its 200-day moving average is $13.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENTA. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enanta Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, insider Scott T. Rottinghaus sold 4,299 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $64,785.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,499.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Scott T. Rottinghaus sold 5,375 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $91,805.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,717 shares in the company, valued at $370,926.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott T. Rottinghaus sold 4,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $64,785.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,499.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,940 shares of company stock worth $246,181 in the last quarter. 13.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

