Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Acquired by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 275.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,270 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $3,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EHC. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 239.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,969,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,384,000 after buying an additional 1,389,275 shares in the last quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC bought a new position in Encompass Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,424,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,178,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,399,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,364,000 after acquiring an additional 709,593 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 614.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 540,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,637,000 after buying an additional 464,897 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $850,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,861.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Encompass Health from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Encompass Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.86.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

Shares of EHC stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.98. The stock had a trading volume of 393,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,780. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Encompass Health Co. has a one year low of $57.55 and a one year high of $94.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.34.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Encompass Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is 18.38%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

