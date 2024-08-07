Enegra (EGX) (EGX) 24-Hour Volume Tops $326,718.01

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 7th. In the last week, Enegra (EGX) has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Enegra (EGX) token can now be bought for about $200.38 or 0.00364875 BTC on popular exchanges. Enegra (EGX) has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion and approximately $326,718.01 worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) Token Profile

Enegra (EGX)’s genesis date was August 2nd, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra. Enegra (EGX)’s official message board is www.medium.com/enegra. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup. Enegra (EGX)’s official website is www.enegragroup.com.

Buying and Selling Enegra (EGX)

According to CryptoCompare, “Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Enegra (EGX) is 200.66700967 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $342,088.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.enegragroup.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enegra (EGX) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enegra (EGX) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enegra (EGX) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

