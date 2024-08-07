Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) CEO David W. Moon Acquires 3,000 Shares

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) CEO David W. Moon acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 32,750 shares in the company, valued at $524,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ ERII traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.95. The company had a trading volume of 297,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,189. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.26 and a fifty-two week high of $28.02. The company has a market capitalization of $914.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.91 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.86 and its 200 day moving average is $14.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Energy Recovery from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Energy Recovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Recovery in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 39.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the second quarter valued at about $214,000. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells energy efficiency technology solutions in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. The company offers high and low pressure, and ultra pressure exchangers; AT and LPT hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation booster pumps for use in seawater and brackish desalination, and wastewater treatment.

