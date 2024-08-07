EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Updates Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.050-2.150 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $880.0 million-$920.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $902.3 million. EnerSys also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 8.800-9.200 EPS.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently commented on ENS. BTIG Research downgraded shares of EnerSys from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of EnerSys from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.
EnerSys Stock Performance
EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $910.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.64 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.21%. EnerSys’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
EnerSys Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 13.85%.
About EnerSys
EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.
