Enpro (NYSE:NPO) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.00-7.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.39. The company issued revenue guidance of approx. flat yr/yr to $10.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion. Enpro also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.000-7.600 EPS.

NYSE NPO traded down $3.14 on Wednesday, hitting $149.25. The company had a trading volume of 75,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -1,073.79 and a beta of 1.43. Enpro has a 12-month low of $106.08 and a 12-month high of $176.13.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.23. Enpro had a positive return on equity of 9.17% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Enpro will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -857.14%.

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

