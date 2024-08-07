Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Purchased by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 204.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Entergy were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Entergy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 58,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Entergy by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Entergy by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 244,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of ETR stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $117.54. 941,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,519,354. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $87.10 and a 12 month high of $123.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.99. The stock has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.16. Entergy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 45.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Entergy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Entergy from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Entergy from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Entergy from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Entergy from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.19.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

