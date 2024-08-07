EPAM Systems (EPAM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.26 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 9.28%. On average, analysts expect EPAM Systems to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.
EPAM Systems Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of EPAM opened at $206.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $190.42 and a 200 day moving average of $238.65. EPAM Systems has a 52-week low of $169.43 and a 52-week high of $317.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
EPAM Systems Company Profile
EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.
