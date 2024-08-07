EPAM Systems (EPAM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.26 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 9.28%. On average, analysts expect EPAM Systems to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EPAM opened at $206.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $190.42 and a 200 day moving average of $238.65. EPAM Systems has a 52-week low of $169.43 and a 52-week high of $317.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank downgraded EPAM Systems from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on EPAM Systems from $345.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on EPAM Systems from $282.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.28.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

