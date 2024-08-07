Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Sets New 52-Week High at $288.24

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $288.24 and last traded at $281.05, with a volume of 1023694 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $284.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EFX. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Equifax from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Equifax from $255.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Equifax from $263.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.00.

Equifax Stock Down 1.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $250.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 10.67%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Equifax news, Director Karen L. Fichuk acquired 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $238.77 per share, with a total value of $99,089.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,305 shares in the company, valued at $789,134.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Karen L. Fichuk bought 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $238.77 per share, with a total value of $99,089.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,134.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carla Chaney sold 5,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total value of $1,235,626.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,029,028.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,238 shares of company stock worth $2,647,378. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Equifax

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Equifax by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 292,914 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $78,360,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Equifax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $917,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Equifax by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 330,453 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $81,718,000 after purchasing an additional 8,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,274,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Further Reading

