Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Vermilion Energy Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (TSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Free Report) (NYSE:VET) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets increased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Vermilion Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, August 1st. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the company will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Vermilion Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.62 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Vermilion Energy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on VET. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$20.50 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.25 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Desjardins dropped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$21.50.

Vermilion Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

TSE:VET opened at C$13.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.96, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of C$2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.51. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of C$12.82 and a 52 week high of C$21.60.

Insider Transactions at Vermilion Energy

In other news, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 30,000 shares of Vermilion Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.37, for a total value of C$491,100.00. In other news, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$16.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,245.00. Also, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.37, for a total value of C$491,100.00. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.70%.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.