Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for CGI Group, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:GIB)

CGI Group, Inc. (TSE:GIB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for CGI Group in a research note issued on Thursday, August 1st. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $7.65 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.71. Desjardins also issued estimates for CGI Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.67 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GIB. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of CGI Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of CGI Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

CGI Group Stock Performance

CGI Group Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

