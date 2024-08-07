Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Mastercard Incorporated’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Mastercard in a report issued on Wednesday, July 31st. William Blair analyst A. Jeffrey expects that the credit services provider will earn $3.81 per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mastercard’s current full-year earnings is $14.27 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.68 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.38 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.76 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.25 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.45 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.83 EPS.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MA. Barclays upped their price target on Mastercard from $530.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $505.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Mastercard from $531.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.55.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA opened at $448.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $446.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $457.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $416.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard has a 52-week low of $359.77 and a 52-week high of $490.00.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 141,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.45, for a total value of $64,500,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,505,308 shares in the company, valued at $43,688,903,144.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 141,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.45, for a total value of $64,500,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,505,308 shares in the company, valued at $43,688,903,144.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 2,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $1,330,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,853,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,177,067 shares of company stock worth $982,064,626. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mastercard

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

(Get Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.