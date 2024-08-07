Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for August 7th (ACAD, ADVM, ALX, AMGN, ATKR, ATNM, BAM, BCYC, BP, BRX)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, August 7th:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $20.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $28.00.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $335.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $320.00.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have $100.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $175.00.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating. B. Riley currently has $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $16.00.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $28.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $33.00.

BP (NYSE:BP) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $8.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $20.00.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Stephens currently has $38.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $45.00.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $145.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $103.00.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $5.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $13.00.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) was downgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) was downgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $25.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $31.00.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $24.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $37.00.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $7.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $15.00.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $700.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $1,090.00.

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $10.00.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $1.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $4.00.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a buy rating to a hold rating. TD Cowen currently has $58.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $68.00.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Stephens currently has $72.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $115.00.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $75.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $95.00.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $19.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $26.00.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating. B. Riley currently has $43.00 price target on the stock.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) was downgraded by analysts at New Street Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating. New Street Research currently has $18.00 target price on the stock.

