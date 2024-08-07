Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for August 7th (AAPL, ACRE, CIM, CRUS, DCTH, DKL, DRD, FISI, FTNT, GLDD)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, August 7th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

KT (NYSE:KT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

