Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for August 7th (AAPL, ACRE, CIM, CRUS, DCTH, DKL, DRD, FISI, FTNT, GLDD)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, August 7th:
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
KT (NYSE:KT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Viad (NYSE:VVI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
