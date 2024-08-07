Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for August 7th (AAPL, ACRE, CIM, CRUS, DCTH, DKL, DRD, FISI, FTNT, GLDD)

Posted by on Aug 7th, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, August 7th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

KT (NYSE:KT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.