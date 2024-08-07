ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Free Report) (TSE:EPI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.10, Zacks reports.

ESSA Pharma Price Performance

Shares of EPIX stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $4.63. 4,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,966. ESSA Pharma has a one year low of $2.58 and a one year high of $11.67. The company has a market cap of $205.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average of $7.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of ESSA Pharma in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company's lead candidate EPI-7386, an androgen receptor based resistance mechanisms that develop in patients with castration-resistant prostate cancer and metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

