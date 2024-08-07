Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $434.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.76 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

NYSE WTRG opened at $39.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Essential Utilities has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $41.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.15.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.3255 per share. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 61.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $87,661.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,425.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

