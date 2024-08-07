Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.000- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Essential Utilities Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:WTRG traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.78. 1,240,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,589,764. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.15. Essential Utilities has a one year low of $32.07 and a one year high of $41.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.83.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $434.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Essential Utilities’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Essential Utilities will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.3255 dividend. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.61%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WTRG. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essential Utilities

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $87,661.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,425.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

