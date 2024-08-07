Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $44.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.10 million. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 206.05% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share. Establishment Labs updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Establishment Labs Stock Performance

ESTA stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.56. 1,040,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,661. The firm has a market cap of $978.43 million, a P/E ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 2.73. Establishment Labs has a 1-year low of $16.96 and a 1-year high of $65.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ESTA. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Establishment Labs from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

Insider Activity at Establishment Labs

In other news, CEO Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 3,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $174,008.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,678,500.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,346 shares of company stock valued at $647,806. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

