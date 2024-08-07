Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $36.53, but opened at $33.69. Establishment Labs shares last traded at $35.43, with a volume of 134,947 shares.

The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $44.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.10 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 206.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ESTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Establishment Labs from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Establishment Labs from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 6,839 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $309,806.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,915,988.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,346 shares of company stock worth $647,806. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Establishment Labs by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,428,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,881,000 after buying an additional 946,612 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs during the 1st quarter worth about $45,888,000. Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs during the 4th quarter worth about $14,473,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Establishment Labs by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 429,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,876,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs during the 1st quarter worth about $21,415,000. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Establishment Labs Trading Down 3.0 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The company has a market cap of $974.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 1.24.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

