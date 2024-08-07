Ethereum Classic (ETC) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.70 Billion

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 7th. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $2.70 billion and $185.16 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $18.23 or 0.00032671 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 17% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55,790.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.07 or 0.00571912 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00010355 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.66 or 0.00101566 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.21 or 0.00265650 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00035647 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.84 or 0.00069624 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 148,239,461 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org/news. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

