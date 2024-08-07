ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Announces Dividend of $0.11 (NYSEARCA:MVRL)

Posted by on Aug 7th, 2024

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:MVRLGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1073 per share on Tuesday, August 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Stock Performance

Shares of MVRL stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,858. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.26. ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $20.55.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (MVRL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Mortgage REITs index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of mortgage REITs. Leverage is reset quarterly. MVRL was launched on Jun 2, 2020 and is issued by ETRACS.

Further Reading

Dividend History for ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:MVRL)

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.