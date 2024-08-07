ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Announces Dividend of $0.11 (NYSEARCA:MVRL)

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:MVRL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1073 per share on Tuesday, August 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th.
ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Stock Performance
Shares of MVRL stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,858. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.26. ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $20.55.
ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- What Are Bonds? A High-Level Overview
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Super Micro Stock Drops Sharply After Earnings on Margin Concerns
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Lyft’s First-Ever Profit, but the Outlook Is a Speed Bump
Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.