Eventbrite (EB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eventbrite Price Performance

Shares of EB stock opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $386.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 2.34. Eventbrite has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $11.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on EB. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Eventbrite from $13.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Eventbrite from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.93.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

