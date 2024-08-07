Evercore ISI Cuts Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $915.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $920.00 to $915.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on COST. TD Cowen increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $925.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $815.00 to $873.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $806.23.

Shares of COST traded up $15.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $832.48. 228,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,989,386. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $843.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $773.86. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $530.56 and a fifty-two week high of $896.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.07 billion, a PE ratio of 51.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 15.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total value of $1,266,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total value of $1,266,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,545,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total value of $298,035.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $5,041,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,837,131. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1,216.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,812,000 after purchasing an additional 8,493 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 82.0% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 20,960 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,731,000 after purchasing an additional 9,445 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 17.2% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 17,981 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the second quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 6,543 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

