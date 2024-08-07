Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) Announces Earnings Results

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.20, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $15.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 million. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 75.86% and a negative net margin of 34.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Exagen updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Exagen Trading Up 7.1 %

Shares of XGN traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.57. 20,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,231. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Exagen has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average of $1.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Exagen from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Insider Activity at Exagen

In related news, CEO John Aballi acquired 40,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $77,569.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 40,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,569.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 26.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products under the AVISE brand in the United States. The company enables healthcare providers to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

