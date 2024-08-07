Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.100-0.140 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $255.0 million-$265.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $259.6 million. Extreme Networks also updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Extreme Networks Trading Down 0.3 %

EXTR stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.91. 1,298,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,125,512. Extreme Networks has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.86 and a 200-day moving average of $12.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -182.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.79.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum upgraded Extreme Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.50 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Extreme Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.30.

About Extreme Networks

(Get Free Report)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.