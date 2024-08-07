Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Price Target Raised to $1,800.00 at Barclays

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.79% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,264.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,426.73.

Shares of NYSE FICO traded up $30.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,685.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,298. The company has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.34. Fair Isaac has a one year low of $811.99 and a one year high of $1,708.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,486.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,339.78.

Fair Isaac announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,372.12, for a total transaction of $580,406.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,222,055.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,350.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,834,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,372.12, for a total value of $580,406.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,222,055.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,014 shares of company stock valued at $21,888,518. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 81.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

