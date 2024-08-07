FAT Brands Inc. (FATBP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 on August 20th

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.1719 per share on Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.

FAT Brands has decreased its dividend by an average of 23.9% per year over the last three years.

FAT Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FATBP opened at $11.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.68. FAT Brands has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $17.12.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant franchising company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, Smokey Bones, and Twin Peaks.

