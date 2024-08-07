Fennec Pharmaceuticals (FENC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 13th. Analysts expect Fennec Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $25.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.46 million. Fennec Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 6.33%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Fennec Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ FENC traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.80. 12,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a current ratio of 6.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.47. The company has a market cap of $158.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.67 and a beta of 0.29. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $11.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FENC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

