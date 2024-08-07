Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) PT Raised to $63.00

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.98% from the stock’s previous close.

FNF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE FNF traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.32. 689,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,317,140. The firm has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Fidelity National Financial has a 52-week low of $37.10 and a 52-week high of $56.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.90.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.03). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Financial

In other Fidelity National Financial news, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $4,319,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,033,670.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Financial

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter worth $30,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 109.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fidelity National Financial

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.