Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (NYSEARCA:FBTC) Shares Gap Down to $54.68

Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (NYSEARCA:FBTC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $54.68, but opened at $43.53. Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund shares last traded at $45.55, with a volume of 4,980,378 shares traded.

Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund in the first quarter worth about $3,484,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund during the first quarter worth $22,893,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,540,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund during the first quarter worth about $5,291,000.

About Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund

The Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC) using a Bitcoin price feed. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin.

