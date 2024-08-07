Fiduciary Alliance LLC Buys New Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,946 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $11,554,000. Provence Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in AT&T by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 16,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 5,807 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 250.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 67,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 48,091 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 46,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summa Corp. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $395,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.26. 30,030,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,880,578. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.60. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.92 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.58.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on T. Daiwa America upgraded AT&T to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. BNP Paribas raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

