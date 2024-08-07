Fiduciary Alliance LLC Has $453,000 Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lowered its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 59.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,982 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.9% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 41,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 45,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total value of $139,698.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,271 shares in the company, valued at $498,041.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total value of $139,698.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,041.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,698 shares of company stock worth $1,702,444 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DTE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.30.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DTE traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.12. 1,012,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,409. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.66. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $126.76.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.78%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

