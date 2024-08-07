Fiduciary Alliance LLC Invests $242,000 in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 812 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,868,165 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,756,602,000 after buying an additional 1,056,061 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 32.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,831,084 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,558,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,622 shares in the last quarter. Sentry LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,811,748,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,893,781 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $732,040,000 after purchasing an additional 798,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $700,291,000. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FedEx from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $296.00 to $359.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.00.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $7.60 on Wednesday, hitting $278.13. 1,749,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,896,515. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $224.69 and a 1-year high of $313.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $279.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.87.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $1.38 dividend. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 32.04%.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total transaction of $4,714,624.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at $17,634,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total value of $4,714,624.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,634,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total transaction of $2,611,688.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,797,974.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,944 shares of company stock worth $9,882,355 over the last 90 days. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

