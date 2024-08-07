Fiduciary Alliance LLC Purchases 32 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 57 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 74 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of MDY traded down $3.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $525.34. 846,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,851. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $541.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $534.59. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $424.22 and a 12 month high of $574.11. The stock has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

