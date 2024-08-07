Fiduciary Alliance LLC Purchases 467 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 306,560 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $130,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $1,353,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 39,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 6,363 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on MA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.55.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MA traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $449.84. 2,041,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,521,852. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $359.77 and a 12 month high of $490.00. The company has a market capitalization of $418.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $446.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $457.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.99%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.43, for a total value of $48,557,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,014,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,500,735,980.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.28, for a total value of $4,038,043.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,362,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.43, for a total value of $48,557,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,014,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,500,735,980.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,177,067 shares of company stock valued at $982,064,626. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

