Fiduciary Alliance LLC Sells 11,121 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,215 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 11,121 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hilltop National Bank increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.4% in the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 7,771 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 5,733 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 31,275 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,076,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% during the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,411 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $236.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,939,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,306,879. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $199.33 and a 52 week high of $258.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $230.96 and its 200-day moving average is $239.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $144.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,014,787.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Whited Elizabeth 3,553 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

